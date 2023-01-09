See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Mary Cishek, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5.0 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Mary Cishek, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.

Dr. Cishek works at Seton Heart Institute in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Seton Heart Institute
    1301 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-3440
  2. 2
    Austin Bone and Joint Clinic
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 279-0990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Southwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Disease

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Annette Noorzad — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Mary Cishek, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821073305
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cishek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cishek works at Seton Heart Institute in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cishek’s profile.

    Dr. Cishek has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cishek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cishek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cishek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cishek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cishek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

