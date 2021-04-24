Dr. Mary Clinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Clinton, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Clinton, MD
Dr. Mary Clinton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Southern California In Los Angeles and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Clinton's Office Locations
Skyline Neuroscience Associates3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clinton is a great physician. No nonsense and with great care for her patients. Phenomenal doctor!! i have been a patient for 5+ years and I hope she can see me for 5+ more.
About Dr. Mary Clinton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1760484760
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Southern California In Los Angeles
- Neurology
Dr. Clinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinton has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.