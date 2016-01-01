See All Neurosurgeons in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Mary Cobb, MD

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Cobb, MD

Dr. Mary Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cobb works at Chesapeake Regional Neurosciences, Chesapeake, VA in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cobb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake Regional Neurosciences, Chesapeake, VA
    3206 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Chesapeake Regional Neurosciences
    300 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 312-4190
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Contusion Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mary Cobb, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730492836
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobb works at Chesapeake Regional Neurosciences, Chesapeake, VA in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cobb’s profile.

    Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cobb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

