Dr. Mary Cobb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Cobb, MD
Dr. Mary Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cobb works at
Dr. Cobb's Office Locations
Chesapeake Regional Neurosciences, Chesapeake, VA3206 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions
Chesapeake Regional Neurosciences300 Medical Pkwy Ste 212, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-4190Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Cobb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1730492836
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cobb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.