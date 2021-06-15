Overview of Dr. Mary Coday, MD

Dr. Mary Coday, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Coday works at Overlake EyeCare, PS in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.