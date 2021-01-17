Dr. Mary Codo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Codo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Codo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Duly Health And Care1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 848-1332
Arati A Reddy MD Sc720 Brom Ct Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 848-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician! Very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Mary Codo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568504439
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Codo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codo has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Codo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codo.
