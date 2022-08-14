See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Mary Costantino, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.5 (19)
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Costantino, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Costantino works at Advanced Vascular Centers in Portland, OR with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Beaverton, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Vascular Centers
    6958 Sw Varns St, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 683-7730
    Rocky Mountain Women's Health Center At Holladay
    4624 S Holladay Blvd Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 810-2999
    Interventional Radiology
    8950 SW Nimbus Ave, Beaverton, OR 97008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 535-8314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 14, 2022
    My husband went to the Clinic for 3 different Vascular surgeries in his legs. Mary was our Doctor. She was very helpful and knowledgeable. She spent time with us and talked about every aspect of his 3 surgeries. She Answered all of our questions and never was in a hurry to go. She did an Awesome Job, and his legs are doing very well. She was so friendly and made us feel very comfortable about the surgeries. Her staff was Great! They were so friendly and nice and helped us whenever they could. it was a Wonderful experience and I couldn't recommend her and her staff more highly!
    Wayne & Darlene English — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Costantino, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407951171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
