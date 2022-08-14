Dr. Costantino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Costantino, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Costantino, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Vascular Centers6958 Sw Varns St, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 683-7730
Rocky Mountain Women's Health Center At Holladay4624 S Holladay Blvd Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 810-2999
Interventional Radiology8950 SW Nimbus Ave, Beaverton, OR 97008 Directions (503) 535-8314
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to the Clinic for 3 different Vascular surgeries in his legs. Mary was our Doctor. She was very helpful and knowledgeable. She spent time with us and talked about every aspect of his 3 surgeries. She Answered all of our questions and never was in a hurry to go. She did an Awesome Job, and his legs are doing very well. She was so friendly and made us feel very comfortable about the surgeries. Her staff was Great! They were so friendly and nice and helped us whenever they could. it was a Wonderful experience and I couldn't recommend her and her staff more highly!
About Dr. Mary Costantino, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407951171
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
