Dr. Maryalice Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maryalice Cowan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Serene ObGyn7500 Fannin St Ste 220, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2135
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Cowan is the kind of doctor you trust for your lifetime—and your daughters’ lifetime too. She delivered my two daughters 24 and 22 years ago, and now, like me, they see her as the only Ob-Gyn they trust. So do other women in my extended family. Why? She is gentle, caring, compassionate, thorough, professional, and knowledgeable. She takes her time with patients, hears them, and wants to know who they are as people. I could go on and on, but I’d exceed Health Grades’ character limit. Like so many of her patients, I’ll be sad to see her retire.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps|Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.