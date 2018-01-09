See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD

Gynecology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD

Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Cunnane works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cunnane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Specialists of New Mexico
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-6168
  2. 2
    Women's Specialists of New Mexico
    4640 Jefferson Ln Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-6168
  3. 3
    Hematology-oncology Associates P C.
    1001 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-6168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cunnane?

    Jan 09, 2018
    I love Dr. Cunnane. She has a way of assuaging concerns without dismissing them. Reasonable, up-to-date re: research, friendly and warm. Really listens--it's almost shocking given how other doctors are. Explains biological functions (like blood sugar or hair growth) with total clarity. I really like her for my basic GYN care.
    Albuquerque — Jan 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cunnane to family and friends

    Dr. Cunnane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cunnane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518920099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University NM
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Universityy Of Massachusetts, Amherst, Ma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunnane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunnane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunnane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunnane works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Cunnane’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunnane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunnane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunnane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunnane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.