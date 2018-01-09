Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunnane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD
Dr. Mary Cunnane, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Womens Specialists of New Mexico201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-6168
Women's Specialists of New Mexico4640 Jefferson Ln Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 843-6168
Hematology-oncology Associates P C.1001 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-6168
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
I love Dr. Cunnane. She has a way of assuaging concerns without dismissing them. Reasonable, up-to-date re: research, friendly and warm. Really listens--it's almost shocking given how other doctors are. Explains biological functions (like blood sugar or hair growth) with total clarity. I really like her for my basic GYN care.
- English, Spanish
- University NM
- U Rochester
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Universityy Of Massachusetts, Amherst, Ma
Dr. Cunnane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunnane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunnane speaks Spanish.
