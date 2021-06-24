See All Oncologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD

Oncology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD

Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Crouse Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Cunningham works at Gynecologic Oncology Of CNY in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    GYN Oncology Of CNY
    475 Irving Ave Ste 204, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 634-4112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
  • Crouse Hospital
  • Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus
  • Oneida Health Hospital
  • Oswego Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902902760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham works at Gynecologic Oncology Of CNY in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

    Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

