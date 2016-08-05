Dr. Mary Darghali, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Darghali, DDS
Dr. Mary Darghali, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Gratiot, MI.
Aspen Dental4216 24th Ave, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (844) 229-6537
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Outstanding personal service, had to have teeth extractions with dentures. I recommend Dr. M Darghali to all family & friends. She is located at Aspen Dental, Fort Gratiot MI.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184005852
Dr. Darghali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darghali accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
