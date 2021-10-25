Overview

Dr. Mary Defigard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Defigard works at Blossom Ridge Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.