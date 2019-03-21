See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Mary Delaney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Delaney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Delaney, MD

Dr. Mary Delaney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Delaney works at Brendan F. Burke M.d. LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Delaney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brendan F. Burke M.d. LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 850, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-7626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Pap Smear
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Pap Smear
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Delaney?

Mar 21, 2019
I have gone to this practice for 25 years and always found it to be professional, thorough, and caring. I usually don't have to wait very long for any regularly scheduled appointment & they have always been able to schedule appointments quickly if a medical issues arise.
— Mar 21, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mary Delaney, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Delaney, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delaney to family and friends

Dr. Delaney's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Delaney

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Delaney, MD.

About Dr. Mary Delaney, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639133051
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Delaney works at Brendan F. Burke M.d. LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Delaney’s profile.

Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mary Delaney, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.