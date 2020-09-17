Dr. Mary Derebery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derebery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Derebery, MD
Dr. Mary Derebery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
After other MDs failed to control my Meniere's, it was finally controlled by Dr. Derebery.
- Aaoa
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Derebery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derebery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derebery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derebery has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derebery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Derebery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derebery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derebery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derebery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.