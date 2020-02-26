See All Dermatologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Mary Dobson, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Dobson, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Dobson works at The Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Clinic of Baton Rouge, LA
    5326 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 26, 2020
    Dr. Dobson is always very thorough and professional in her demeanor, yet very warm and personable. She is very gracious and takes the time to speak with me and explain what she thinks is the diagnosis and how it should be treated. I'm very grateful to have such a fine physician treating me.
    Allegra N Yancey — Feb 26, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Dobson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952392318
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU Medical Center, Shreveport
    Residency
    Internship
    • Earl K Long Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Dobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobson works at The Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dobson's profile.

    Dr. Dobson has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
