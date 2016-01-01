Dr. Mary Donofrio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donofrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Donofrio, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Donofrio, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Donofrio works at
Locations
-
1
Children's National Medical Center7603 Forest Ave Ste 401, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6877
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donofrio?
About Dr. Mary Donofrio, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386704633
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Cornell U
- Cornell U
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donofrio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donofrio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donofrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donofrio works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Donofrio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donofrio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donofrio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donofrio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.