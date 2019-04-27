Dr. Mary Doran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Doran, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mary Doran, DPM
Dr. Mary Doran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Doran works at
Dr. Doran's Office Locations
-
1
Family Foot and Ankle Care P.c.550 E Boughton Rd Ste 195, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 739-6610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doran?
Excellent my husband and I both go our feet feel great
About Dr. Mary Doran, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619976016
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doran accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doran works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Doran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.