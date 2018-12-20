Dr. Mary Downs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Downs, MD
Dr. Mary Downs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Downs' Office Locations
Neurologi Consultants Of Alaska2741 Debarr Rd Ste 413, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 277-1623
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Downs is an excellent neurologist. She is easy to talk to about my symptoms and how they are bothering me. If prescribing a new medication, she always makes sure that it is helping me and not giving me side affects. She listens carefully to what I am communicating to her regarding my medical issues and is very knowledgeable of my condition. I feel that I am getting very excellent and caring neurological help. I recommend her to everyone who may be needing a neurologist.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750300794
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Dr. Downs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Downs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downs.
