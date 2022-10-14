Overview

Dr. Mary Drey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Drey works at Capital Medical Clinic in Lincoln, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.