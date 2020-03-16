Overview of Dr. Mary Durbin, MD

Dr. Mary Durbin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Durbin works at Mary Durbin & Becky Lang MD in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.