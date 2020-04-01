See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Mary Ehlman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Overview of Dr. Mary Ehlman, MD

Dr. Mary Ehlman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Ehlman works at Sunset Hills Adult Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ehlman's Office Locations

    Sunset Hills Adult Medicine
    3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 250, Saint Louis, MO 63127
(314) 525-0490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cough
Osteopenia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cough
Osteopenia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 01, 2020
    She takes her time with her patients and is very thoughtful. She treats my elderly father with respect and care.
    Jennifer Jordan — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Ehlman, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1235579012
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehlman works at Sunset Hills Adult Medicine in Saint Louis, MO.

    Dr. Ehlman has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more.

    Dr. Ehlman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

