Overview

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gerard, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Gerard works at Spine Idaho in Pocatello, ID with other offices in Blackfoot, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.