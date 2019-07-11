Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gerard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gerard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gerard, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.
Psychiatry - Ect285 Vista Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-8344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pocatello Ear Nose & Throat98 Poplar St Fl 3, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 785-3800
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent services
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- University of Florida
- Neurology
