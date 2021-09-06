Dr. Evers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Evers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Evers, DO is a Dermatologist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.
Locations
Internal Medicine Clinic of Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2208, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 868-9800
Texas Dermatology Center PLLC2118 Scenic Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 868-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five star doctor and staff!!!!!
About Dr. Mary Evers, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053533026
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evers has seen patients for Rash, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Evers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evers.
