Overview of Dr. Mary Falterman, MD

Dr. Mary Falterman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Falterman works at Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.