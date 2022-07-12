Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Farhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Farhi, MD
Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Farhi works at
Dr. Farhi's Office Locations
-
1
Rush Women's Health - Suite 7621725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8120Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Arlington Heights3233 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 884-9800
-
3
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates1721 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-9800
-
4
Rush Primary Care - Oak Brook2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 724-1300
-
5
Rush Family Birth Center in Chicago1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 947-8850
-
6
Rush Women's Health - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farhi?
I’m very happy with my care from Dr Fahri. She addressed all my concerns.
About Dr. Mary Farhi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1245327774
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhi works at
Dr. Farhi has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhi speaks Polish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.