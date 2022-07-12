Overview of Dr. Mary Farhi, MD

Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Farhi works at Rush Women's Health - Suite 762 in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.