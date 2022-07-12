See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mary Farhi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Farhi, MD

Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Farhi works at Rush Women's Health - Suite 762 in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Farhi's Office Locations

    Rush Women's Health - Suite 762
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8120
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Arlington Heights
    3233 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-9800
    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates
    1721 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-9800
    Rush Primary Care - Oak Brook
    2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1300
    Rush Family Birth Center in Chicago
    1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 947-8850
    Rush Women's Health - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Chronic Pelvic Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    J Pawlus — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Farhi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1245327774
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Farhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhi has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

