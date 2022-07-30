Dr. Mary Farid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Farid, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Farid, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Farid works at
Locations
Santa Monica UCLA Gastroenterology1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great overall experience from start to finish. The actual procedure was so well executed meaning their group is really organized and diligent. The nurses were friendly and the anesthesiologist was exceptionally kind. He was worried about my privacy because my brother in law happened to (randomly) also be there for an appt and wanted to make sure I felt ok to speak freely about my medical history. I found that to be exceptionally thoughtful and kind. Then I was rolled into the room for my procedure and realized it was all women doctors and nurses! I woke up feeling good about a half hour later and was ready to go home. I could not have asked for a better, easier experience.
About Dr. Mary Farid, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farid works at
Dr. Farid has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.
