Dr. Mary Jo Fidler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Jo Fidler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Jo Fidler, MD
Dr. Mary Jo Fidler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Fidler works at
Dr. Fidler's Office Locations
-
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fidler?
She has always been a wonderful doctor Rush has saved my life.
About Dr. Mary Jo Fidler, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1598960494
Education & Certifications
- McGraw Med Ctr Of Nw U
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fidler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fidler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fidler works at
Dr. Fidler speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fidler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fidler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fidler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fidler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.