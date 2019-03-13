See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Finnegan works at Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC
    7911 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-0333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760420194
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Minnesota
    • Nebraska Health System-Clarkson
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finnegan works at Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Finnegan’s profile.

    Dr. Finnegan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

