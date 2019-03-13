Overview

Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Finnegan works at Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.