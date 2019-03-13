Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC7911 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 390-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Finnegan for over 10 years. At first for small growths that she removed. But for the last nine years because I take immuno suppressants and the danger if skin cancer. Dr. Finnegan always does a thorough exam and has caught basil cells and removed them. And she always asks about other health issues and offers suggestions. She does all this and is always friendly and warm. My favorite doctor, of many.
About Dr. Mary Finnegan, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760420194
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Minnesota
- Nebraska Health System-Clarkson
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnegan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finnegan speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnegan.
