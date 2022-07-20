Overview

Dr. Mary Fleischli, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Fleischli works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.