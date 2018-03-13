See All Ophthalmologists in Hamlin, PA
Dr. Mary Frattali, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (83)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mary Frattali, MD

Dr. Mary Frattali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamlin, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Frattali works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Hamlin in Hamlin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frattali's Office Locations

    Northeastern Eye Institute - Hamlin
    569 Hamlin Hwy # PA-590, Hamlin, PA 18427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 689-2525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Ocular Hypertension
Keratitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Ocular Hypertension
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2018
    She explains everything and found things that others had missed.
    Scranton — Mar 13, 2018
    About Dr. Mary Frattali, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia
