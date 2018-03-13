Dr. Frattali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Frattali, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Frattali, MD
Dr. Mary Frattali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamlin, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Frattali works at
Dr. Frattali's Office Locations
Northeastern Eye Institute - Hamlin569 Hamlin Hwy # PA-590, Hamlin, PA 18427 Directions (570) 689-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She explains everything and found things that others had missed.
About Dr. Mary Frattali, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447362272
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Frattali works at
Dr. Frattali has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frattali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Frattali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frattali.
