Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona Medical Center.
Dr. Fredenberg works at
Locations
-
1
North Valley Dermatology Peoria14155 N 83rd Ave Ste 110, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 215-0911Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fredenberg?
About Dr. Mary Fredenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134140999
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, Dermatology Good Samaritan Reg Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- Arizona State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fredenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fredenberg works at
Dr. Fredenberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fredenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.