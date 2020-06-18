Overview of Dr. Mary Gallagher, MD

Dr. Mary Gallagher, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Gallagher works at Northern Virginia Int Med & Ped in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.