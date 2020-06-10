Dr. Mary Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Galvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Galvin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Galvin works at
Locations
-
1
Cynthia Wong MD PC1102 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 447-5072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galvin?
She is absolutely amazing ! Totally caring and her knowledge is off the chart. It is a big convince to have your primary be your cardiologist as well .We love her
About Dr. Mary Galvin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1922067818
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital
- Farmingham Union Hospital Boston University
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvin works at
Dr. Galvin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.