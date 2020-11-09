Dr. Mary Genevieve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genevieve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Genevieve, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Genevieve, MD
Dr. Mary Genevieve, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Genevieve works at
Dr. Genevieve's Office Locations
-
1
Central Coast Neurology Medical Group Inc.1035 Peach St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 544-7511
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genevieve?
Always enjoy my appt with the dr never fell rushed she really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Mary Genevieve, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871598706
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genevieve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genevieve accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genevieve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genevieve works at
Dr. Genevieve has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genevieve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Genevieve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genevieve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genevieve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genevieve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.