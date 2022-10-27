Dr. Mary George, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary George, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mary George, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, TN.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland River Dental Care930 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 253-4903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Dr. George - unassuming, patient, friendly, focused. A practiced perfectionist with a good sense of humor. Her work ethic: "whatever it takes". What more could a patient want? Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mary George, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1952324493
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. George using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.