Dr. Gibney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Gibney, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Gibney, MD is a Dermatologist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.
Dr. Gibney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 105, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 691-5690Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibney?
After switching a few times, I finally feel like I found a truly knowledgeable, honest and caring Dermatologist. I am one to ask a lot of questions and she always is patient in explaining conditions, meds and/or procedures. I highly recommend Dr Gibney!
About Dr. Mary Gibney, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801885918
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hospital
- New England Deaconess Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibney works at
Dr. Gibney has seen patients for Excessive Sweating, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gibney speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.