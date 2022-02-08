Dr. Mary Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Glover, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Glover, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Glover works at
Locations
Grand Strand Dermatology3001 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-1100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Coastal Cardiovascular Surgery LLC933 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 215-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Glover was very thorough and informative. My appointment was met promptly and was not rushed. My questions were answered. I especially appreciated her kind manner and genuine concern for my health. She's wonderful!
About Dr. Mary Glover, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glover has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.