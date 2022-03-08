Overview of Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD

Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Howard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez-Howard works at Chestnut Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.