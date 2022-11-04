Dr. Mary Gratch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gratch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Gratch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gratch delivered my 3rd baby, and I was so lucky to have had her in the delivery room. I felt heard and seen and well taken care of. She has such a genuine and caring and disposition. If I were to ever have another baby she would no doubt be the head of my care team! There is an obvious special touch to her methods and practice.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174611826
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Gratch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gratch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gratch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gratch works at
Dr. Gratch has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gratch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gratch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gratch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.