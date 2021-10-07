Overview of Dr. Mary Greco, MD

Dr. Mary Greco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oneida, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Greco works at Oneida Health Breast Care in Oneida, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.