Dr. Mary Greco, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Oneida, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Greco, MD

Dr. Mary Greco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oneida, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Greco works at Oneida Health Breast Care in Oneida, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oneida Health Breast Care
    301 Genesee St Ste D, Oneida, NY 13421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 606-2768
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Upstate Breast Care Center Community Campus
    4900 Broad Rd # 1D, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 492-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
  • Crouse Hospital
  • Oneida Health Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Greco has been wonderful through all this scary cancer stuff. Her bedside manner is great, she's taken her time with me during visits and she is incredibly knowledgeable
    Nicole — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Greco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194899310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umms R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

