Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Greco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oneida, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Greco's Office Locations
Oneida Health Breast Care301 Genesee St Ste D, Oneida, NY 13421 Directions (315) 606-2768Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Upstate Breast Care Center Community Campus4900 Broad Rd # 1D, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greco has been wonderful through all this scary cancer stuff. Her bedside manner is great, she's taken her time with me during visits and she is incredibly knowledgeable
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194899310
Education & Certifications
- Umms R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
