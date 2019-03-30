See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mary Green, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Green, MD

Dr. Mary Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Eye Excellence in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

    Eye Excellence
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2105, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Green’s for 20 years. I always receive a very comprehensive examination and appreciate the thoroughness of the exam. Upon completion of the initial evaluation, I see Dr. Green. She is extremely intelligent, experienced, thorough, competent, knowledgeable and very kind. I have complete confidence in her. I fly my mother from Orlando just to see Dr. Green. In addition to being a great physician, she’s a lovely lady and a true treasure. Patient: R. Bergemann
    — Mar 30, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225091085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Eye Ctr
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affilliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll Med Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

