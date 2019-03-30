Dr. Mary Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Green, MD
Dr. Mary Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Eye Excellence6624 Fannin St Ste 2105, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Green’s for 20 years. I always receive a very comprehensive examination and appreciate the thoroughness of the exam. Upon completion of the initial evaluation, I see Dr. Green. She is extremely intelligent, experienced, thorough, competent, knowledgeable and very kind. I have complete confidence in her. I fly my mother from Orlando just to see Dr. Green. In addition to being a great physician, she’s a lovely lady and a true treasure. Patient: R. Bergemann
About Dr. Mary Green, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr
- Baylor College of Medicine Affilliated Hospitals
- Baylor Coll Med Hosp
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.