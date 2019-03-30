Overview of Dr. Mary Green, MD

Dr. Mary Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Eye Excellence in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.