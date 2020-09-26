Dr. Mary Greybush, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greybush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Greybush, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary Greybush, DO
Dr. Mary Greybush, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Greybush works at
Dr. Greybush's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Care Group125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greybush?
Dr. Mary made me feel so comfortable the first time I went to see her. She was caring, explained things to me, funny and I liked her right away. At the time I had a small health scare, that included some surgery, between Dr. Mary and all involved I felt so at ease. I am so thankful a friend recommended her to me! I forgot one very important thing, she is a great doctor! Chris Michels
About Dr. Mary Greybush, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942206495
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greybush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greybush accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greybush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greybush works at
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Greybush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greybush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greybush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greybush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.