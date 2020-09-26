See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Mary Greybush, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (121)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Greybush, DO

Dr. Mary Greybush, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Greybush works at Women's Health Care Group in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greybush's Office Locations

    Women's Health Care Group
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 26, 2020
    Dr. Mary made me feel so comfortable the first time I went to see her. She was caring, explained things to me, funny and I liked her right away. At the time I had a small health scare, that included some surgery, between Dr. Mary and all involved I felt so at ease. I am so thankful a friend recommended her to me! I forgot one very important thing, she is a great doctor! Chris Michels
    Christine Michels — Sep 26, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Greybush, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942206495
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Health Network
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Greybush, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greybush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greybush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greybush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greybush works at Women's Health Care Group in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Greybush’s profile.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Greybush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greybush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greybush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greybush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

