Dr. Mary Harr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Harr works at Mary Beth Harr MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.