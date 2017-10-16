See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mary Hayden, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Hayden, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Hayden, MD

Dr. Mary Hayden, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Hayden works at University Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hayden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center
    600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Tuberculosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Tuberculosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hayden?

    Oct 16, 2017
    She answers every question and never feel rushed to leave.
    Dave D. in MORRIS — Oct 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Hayden, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Hayden, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hayden to family and friends

    Dr. Hayden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hayden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Hayden, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Hayden, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730140187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush-Presby-St Luke's Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Chicago MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Chicago MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayden works at University Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hayden’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Hayden, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.