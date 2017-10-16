Dr. Mary Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hayden, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Hayden, MD
Dr. Mary Hayden, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Hayden works at
Dr. Hayden's Office Locations
-
1
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayden?
She answers every question and never feel rushed to leave.
About Dr. Mary Hayden, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1730140187
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Mc
- U Chicago MC
- U Chicago MC
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.