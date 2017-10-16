Overview of Dr. Mary Hayden, MD

Dr. Mary Hayden, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Hayden works at University Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.