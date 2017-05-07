Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Davis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Mary Davis Associates822 Marietta Ave Ste 31, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 392-7062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Davis to be the most knowledgeable psychiatrist about medications that would effectively treat my conditions. In my experience with her, she has given me sound medical and psychological treatment, that has been backed by two psychiatric hospitals. I have never met a Board Certified Psychiatrist with the extensive education and expertise that she has to both use medication and therapy in her practice. I have been to psychologists, and none match her quality of therapy. The best!!
About Dr. Mary Davis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1346261831
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
