Dr. Mary Herte, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Herte, MD

Dr. Mary Herte, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.

Dr. Herte works at Herte Center Cosmetic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Herte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Herte Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    7281 W Sahara Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-9600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Herte Center Cosmetic Surgery
    2555 Montessouri St Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Mary Herte, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497722805
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Eastern Va Med Schl
Fellowship
Residency
  • U Hosps
Residency
Internship
  • U Wisc Hosps
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ of WI Med Sch
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Herte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herte works at Herte Center Cosmetic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Herte’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Herte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herte.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

