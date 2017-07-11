Dr. Mary Herte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Herte, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Herte Center For Cosmetic Surgery7281 W Sahara Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 732-9600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Herte Center Cosmetic Surgery2555 Montessouri St Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 732-9600
I have been a patient of Dr Herte's over 12 yrs. I've had 2 major surgeries (total face lift and tummy tuck) plus fillers over the years. She is one of the best cosmetic surgeons in the valley............not only by my opinion but by several doctors I know. Her offices and surgery center are pristine and her staff are VERY knowledgeable of her services. If they don't have an answer to your question they find out from the doctor quickly. Anyone seeking any of these services would do themselves a
- Eastern Va Med Schl
- U Hosps
- U Wisc Hosps
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Herte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Herte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.