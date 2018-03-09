Dr. Mary Beth Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Beth Hogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Beth Hogan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 Medical Center Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1300
-
2
University Health System Pedtrc3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 992-6837
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a current patient of hers and love the time, attention and care that she takes each time she sees me. Absolutely wonderful staff!
About Dr. Mary Beth Hogan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174603104
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U/Chldns Meml Hospital
- Ohio State U/Columbus Chldns Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
