Overview

Dr. Mary Beth Hogan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.