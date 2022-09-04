Overview of Dr. Mary Hopkins, MD

Dr. Mary Hopkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.