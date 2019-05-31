Dr. Mary Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Hughes, MD
Dr. Mary Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greer, SC. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Mary Hughes420 The Pkwy Ste N, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 655-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best! Great initial visit experience with Dr. Hughes and her staff. They actually LISTENED to what I told them instead of thinking of what their next question would be or wasting my office visit/consult time verbally recording their comments. Staff is courteous and appointment was close to on time (no doc is on time these days). I really feel this is a doctor that is interested in what she does and how she can help her patients.
About Dr. Mary Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275643561
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
