Dr. Mary Hutchins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hutchins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Hutchins, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethlehem, PA.
Dr. Hutchins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zaladonis Dermatology Associates1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 120, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hutchins?
I've seen Dr. Hutchins twice now and I've decided that I like her. I wasn't sure after the first appointment because she has a very harried (rushed) vibe about her. But during the second visit, when I told her I had another concern to discuss, she stopped in her tracks and listened to me. I would recommend her, but I would warn people first that she's very quick. I believe she is very friendly and clearly wants to help her patients though.
About Dr. Mary Hutchins, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013018993
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchins works at
Dr. Hutchins has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.