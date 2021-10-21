Dr. Infante has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Infante, MD
Dr. Mary Infante, MD
Dr. Mary Infante, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Skyline Psychiatric Associates Inc.1500 N Beauregard St Ste 240, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 575-8101
- 2 300 N Washington St Ste 304C, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 740-6966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Medicare
I have been seeing Dr. Infante since 1993. She is a very good listener and we have had very good conversations. I feel like she is my friend as well.
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
